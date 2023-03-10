Cardinals restructure D.J. Humphries contract

New Cardinals General Manager Monti Ossenfort will have a little more cap space to work with in his first free agency foray thanks to an adjustment to veteran left tackle D.J. Humphries’ contract.

According to multiple reports, the Cardinals restructured Humphries’ deal to free up $5.33 million in room. Humphries was due an $8 million roster bonus that was converted to a signing bonus in order to create this year’s cap room.

Humphries is signed through 2025 and is set to have cap hits north of $22 million in each of the next two seasons.

Humphries has been with the Cardinals since they drafted him with the 24th pick of the 2015 draft. He has started all 83 games that he’s played for Arizona.