MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cardinals rookie Paris Johnson spent the offseason picking the brain of D.J. Humphries

  
Published June 20, 2023 01:14 AM
The Cardinals used the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft on Paris Johnson, who might be their left tackle of the future. But their left tackle of the present, D.J. Humphries, is happy to have Johnson around.

Humphries is rehabbing a back injury, which gave Johnson plenty of snaps at left tackle, and Humphries said he was impressed with how eager Johnson is to learn from him.

I like him a lot, man . He’s a student. He got a lot of student to him,” Humphries said, via ESPN. “He’s not a young hunk that’s kind of like, ‘I got this figured out. You old guys get out the way and hold my water.’ He doesn’t have any of that to him. He’s very like, ‘I want to know, am I doing this right? How can I do this better? How do you do this? What are you thinking about when you’re doing this?’”

The Cardinals haven’t figured out where Johnson is going to play along their offensive line as a rookie, with both of last year’s starting tackles, Humphries and Kelvin Beachum, back this year. But Humphries thinks Johnson will do what it takes to fit in.