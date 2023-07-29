Cardinals sign LB David Anenih

The Cardinals have some injury issues at linebacker, so they added a healthy body to the group on Saturday.

The team announced the signing of David Anenih to their 90-man roster. Cornerback Dylan Mabin was let go in a corresponding move.

Anenih spent time with the Titans, Steelers, and Falcons after going undrafted out of Houston last year. He did not see regular season time in any of those stops.

The Cardinals have rookie B.J. Ojulari on the PUP list and Myjai Sanders injured his hand in practice earlier this week. Anenih gives them another body for practice and he could turn out to be more than that with a good showing in the coming days.