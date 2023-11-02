Cardinals sign Tony Jones Jr. to 53-man roster

Running back Tony Jones Jr. is back on the Cardinals active roster.

Jones spent 10 days on the 53-man roster in Arizona last month after being claimed off of waivers from the Saints, but never appeared in any games. He re-signed to the team’s practice squad after being released and the Cardinals announced that they have signed him back to the active roster on Thursday.

The Cardinals are short on healthy running backs with James Conner on injured reserve and Emari Demercado dealing with a toe injury that forced him out of last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens.

Jones ran for 70 yards on 21 carries and had four catches for 21 yards in four games for the Saints earlier this season.