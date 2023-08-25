Cardinals surprised Browns with out-of-the-blue trade offer for Josh Dobbs

Just hours after Browns coach Kevin Stefanski declared that Josh Dobbs was his No. 2 quarterback, the Browns traded Dobbs to the Cardinals. So what happened during those hours?

What happened, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, is that the Cardinals called the Browns out of the blue, surprised them with a trade offer, and the Browns quickly decided that the fifth-round draft pick the Cardinals were offering for Dobbs and a seventh-rounder was good enough to part with Dobbs and make Dorian Thompson-Robinson their backup quarterback.

In the process, the Browns also reversed course on quarterback Kellen Mond, keeping him on the roster after initially saying they were going to put him on waivers.

The Cardinals’ interest in Dobbs may have been driven by Arizona offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who was the Browns’ quarterbacks coach last season. Dobbs was with the Browns for most of the 2022 offseason and most of the regular season, although he was waived when Deshaun Watson returned from his suspension and finished the year starting for the Titans.

With Kyler Murray out because of last year’s torn ACL and Colt McCoy dealing with an elbow injury, the Cardinals may have felt that none of their other quarterbacks is ready to start Week One, and Dobbs knows Petzing’s offense well enough that he could arrive in Arizona now and be ready to start the season opener in just over two weeks.

So a quick move was made, one that could have Dobbs starting for the Cardinals in Week One and Thompson-Robinson one Watson injury away from starting for the Browns.