Cardinals want to drive up the price of the No. 3 pick

  
Published April 10, 2023 08:07 AM
nbc_pft_cardsdysfunction_230407
April 7, 2023 08:20 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze how the Cardinals sent a clear message to anyone else who might consider speaking poorly about Michael Bidwill, after they went after Terry McDonough.

The Panthers will probably take either Alabama quarterback Bryce Young or Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The Texans will probably take the quarterback the Panthers don’t take. And then there’s a question at No. 3.

The Cardinals, who own the third pick, just extended Kyler Murray last year, so they are unlikely to draft a quarterback. And they would love to find a team that wants Florida’s Anthony Richardson or Kentucky’s Will Levis enough to trade up for him, sending the Cardinals a bounty of draft picks in the process.

That’s presumably why they put out word to Adam Schefter of ESPN that at least six teams have inquired with the Cardinals about trading up for the third overall pick. The Cardinals want a bidding war, and they want the teams involved in that bidding war to think there are a lot of bidders.

The Colts, who own the fourth overall pick, are in the market for a quarterback, and that puts the Cardinals in a good position: Teams that want a quarterback may see trading ahead of the Colts as the way to draft one. The Cardinals also may want to convince the Colts to trade up just one spot for the quarterback they prefer, letting the Cardinals move down to No. 4 and gain an extra pick in the process.

We’ve already seen one blockbuster trade with the Panthers moving up to No. 1. The Cardinals won’t get the kind of haul that the Bears got in that trade, but Arizona is hoping to get a high price for the third pick.