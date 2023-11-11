Cardinals will activate James Conner off injured reserve

Quarterback Kyler Murray won’t be the only player returning for the Cardinals on Sunday.

Arizona is activating running back James Conner off of injured reserve for the Week 10 matchup against Atlanta.

Conner was a listed as a limited participant for all three days of practice this week.

In his third season with the Cardinals, Conner has 364 yards rushing with two touchdowns and eight catches for 30 yards in five games.

Conner hasn’t played since the Week 5 loss to Cincinnati.