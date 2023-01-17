Cardinals will evaluate DeAndre Hopkins’ future in the coming weeks

The Cardinals have a new General Manager and one of the first things on Monti Ossenfort’s to-do list involves wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins has been mentioned as a potential trade target for teams looking to upgrade at wideout and moving him would give the Cardinals assets that that they can put toward building next year’s team. There would also be some cap relief, although that number would go up if the team waited to part ways with him until after the 2023 season.

The Cardinals could also try to extend Hopkins’ contract, which would lower his $30.75 million cap hit for the coming season.

At a press conference introducing Ossenfort on Tuesday, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said that the new G.M. will be evaluating Hopkins’ future with the organization “in the coming weeks.”

Hopkins missed the first six games of the season while serving a suspension and he missed the final two games of the year with a knee injury. He had 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns in the nine games he did play.