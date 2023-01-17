 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals will evaluate DeAndre Hopkins’ future in the coming weeks

  
Published January 17, 2023 07:48 AM
nbc_pft_flores_230117
January 17, 2023 09:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess Brian Flores’ possible fit in Arizona as head coach and examine how he might have the right coaching style to get the most out of Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals have a new General Manager and one of the first things on Monti Ossenfort’s to-do list involves wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins has been mentioned as a potential trade target for teams looking to upgrade at wideout and moving him would give the Cardinals assets that that they can put toward building next year’s team. There would also be some cap relief, although that number would go up if the team waited to part ways with him until after the 2023 season.

The Cardinals could also try to extend Hopkins’ contract, which would lower his $30.75 million cap hit for the coming season.

At a press conference introducing Ossenfort on Tuesday, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said that the new G.M. will be evaluating Hopkins’ future with the organization “in the coming weeks.”

Hopkins missed the first six games of the season while serving a suspension and he missed the final two games of the year with a knee injury. He had 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns in the nine games he did play.