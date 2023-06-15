 Skip navigation
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cardinals will open 11 training camp practices to fans

  
Published June 15, 2023 09:51 AM
June 14, 2023 08:22 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why now could be the best time for the Cardinals to try to trade Budda Baker, after the safety requested a trade this offseason.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon’s first training camp with the team will feature 11 practices open to the public.

The first open practice at State Farm Stadium will take place on July 27 and the team will also open their practices on July 28 and 29 to fans. The practice on the 29th will be part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” event featuring coverage of all 32 camps around the league on NFL Network.

The Cardinals will also have open practices on July 31, August 1-3, August 5, and August 7-9 before playing their first preseason game against the Broncos on August 11.

That game will be at home and the Cardinals will then host the Chiefs before heading to Minnesota for practices with and a game against the Vikings.