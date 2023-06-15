Cardinals will open 11 training camp practices to fans

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon’s first training camp with the team will feature 11 practices open to the public.

The first open practice at State Farm Stadium will take place on July 27 and the team will also open their practices on July 28 and 29 to fans. The practice on the 29th will be part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” event featuring coverage of all 32 camps around the league on NFL Network.

The Cardinals will also have open practices on July 31, August 1-3, August 5, and August 7-9 before playing their first preseason game against the Broncos on August 11.

That game will be at home and the Cardinals will then host the Chiefs before heading to Minnesota for practices with and a game against the Vikings.