Carlos Dunlap says he is in “a waiting game,” may re-sign with Chiefs

Free agent defensive end Carlos Dunlap says he’s unsure where he’ll play in 2023, but it may be another season with the Chiefs.

Dunlap says he thinks he can help a team win a Super Bowl, as he did with the Chiefs last year.

“I can help another team get one of their own or help the Chiefs again ,” Dunlap told Forbes. “The Chiefs haven’t ruled that out, but currently it’s a waiting game.”

Last year Dunlap signed with the Chiefs at the start of training camp, and he may follow the same timeline this year.

“I’m a free agent, and I feel great, and I still love the game,” he said. “I’m a realist.”

In 2022 Dunlap played in all 17 regular-season games and all three postseason games for the Chiefs, and he was on the field for 50 percent of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps. He recorded four sacks and knocked down eight passes. The 34-year-old Dunlap, who played most of his career with the Bengals, has 100 career sacks.