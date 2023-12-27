Carlton Davis in concussion protocol, Shaq Barrett out of practice

The Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South with a win over the Saints on Sunday, but they may be shorthanded on defense when they make that bid.

Head coach Todd Bowles said at his press conference that cornerback Carlton Davis is in the concussion protocol and that edge rusher Shaq Barrett did not practice Wednesday because of a groin injury. Davis returned from a groin injury for last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars, but was forced out of the game due to the head injury.

The news was better for safety Antoine Winfield, who also went for a concussion check on Sunday. He was not diagnosed with a concussion and was on the practice field as the team worked to get ready for New Orleans.

Tight end Ko Kieft also missed practice with a shoulder injury.