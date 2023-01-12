 Skip navigation
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Carlton Davis, Mike Evans had full participation Thursday; Robert Hainsey limited

  
Published January 12, 2023 12:12 PM
January 12, 2023 08:53 AM
Despite Tampa Bay’s turbulent season, Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore why Tom Brady is more than capable of pulling together a strong postseason start against the Cowboys.

As Tom Brady said earlier this week, the Buccaneers are as healthy as they have been all season.

The seven inactive players from Week 18 practiced, and center Robert Hainsey did, too, after leaving the loss to the Falcons with a hamstring injury.

The Bucs saw cornerback Carlton Davis (shoulder), safety Mike Edwards (hip), receiver Mike Evans (illness), receiver Julio Jones (knee), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (shoulder), outside linebacker Carl Nassib (pectoral), safety Keanu Neal (hip) and left tackle Donovan Smith (foot) have full participation Thursday.

Offensive guard Nick Leverett (knee/shoulder), offensive lineman John Molchon (ankle), safety Logan Ryan (knee) and nose tackle Vita Vea (calf) were limited.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph (knee) was the only player not to practice.

Coach Todd Bowles deemed Davis “good to go” and said Smith, who has missed two of the past three games, is “feeling a lot better.”