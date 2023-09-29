Carlton Davis, Vita Vea, Devin White questionable for Sunday

Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis may return to play on Sunday against the Saints.

Tampa Bay has listed Davis as questionable, with head coach Todd Bowles saying on Friday that he’ll be a game-time decision.

“He’s moving better,” Bowles said in his press conference “It’s the first time I’ve seen him move in a while.”

Davis has been sidelined by a toe injury. He was a full participant in Thursday’s practice but was limited on Friday.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea (pectoral) and linebacker Devin White (foot) are also questionable. Vea was a limited participant on Friday after he didn’t practice on Wednesday and Thursday. White was limited on Thursday and Friday after he didn’t practice Wednesday.

Cornerback Jamel Dean (neck/shoulder), defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (calf), cornerback Derrick Pitts (hamstring), and linebacker SirVocea Dennis (hamstring) have all been ruled out.