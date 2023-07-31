 Skip navigation
CeeDee Lamb: Cowboys’ offense is all on Dak Prescott now

  
Published July 31, 2023 10:55 AM

Dak Prescott has complete command of the Cowboys’ offense.

That’s the word from Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who said on 105.3 The Fan that unlike in the past, when head coach Mike McCarthy or former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was making the decisions, it’s Prescott who’s calling the shots.

All the offense is in Dak’s hands now. It’s not necessarily being called from Mike or Kel since last year. It’s all on Dak. However he’s feeling versus the coverage, if he likes the matchup, we’re gonna call that play.”

Much has been made this offseason of the need for Prescott to play at a high level after his NFL-high 15 interceptions last season. The Cowboys are showing confidence in Prescott by giving him more ownership of the offense.