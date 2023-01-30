Chargers are expected to speak to Kellen Moore about offensive coordinator job

Kellen Moore will not be the Cowboys offensive coordinator next season, but he could land with another team.

NFL Media reports that the Chargers are expected to speak to Moore about their offensive coordinator vacancy. The Cowboys announced that Moore will not return for the 2023 season on Sunday.

Moore moved from playing for the Cowboys to being their quarterback coach in 2018 and he became their offensive coordinator the next year. The Cowboys ranked first in yards twice and first in points once during Moore’s four years on the job, but head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to take over play calling duties next season.

Rams quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Zac Robinson, Rams senior assistant Greg Olson, Vikings quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel, Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown, and Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady have also been linked with the Chargers since they fired Joe Lombardi.