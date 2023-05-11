Chargers first-rounder Quentin Johnston agrees to terms

The Chargers have agreed to terms with first-round pick Quentin Johnston, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

He will sign a four-year, $14.188 million deal that is fully guaranteed and includes a $7.319 million signing bonus.

The Chargers made Johnston the second receiver off the board, drafting him 21st overall.

He joins a receivers room that includes Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer.

In 14 games last season, Johnston made 60 receptions for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns.