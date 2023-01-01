 Skip navigation
Chargers have 17-10 halftime lead over Rams

  
Published January 1, 2023 12:49 PM
larvlanbc_csu_larvlac_221229
December 29, 2022 12:34 PM
The Chargers are still basking in the glow of clinching a playoff spot, and Florio and Simms think that could spell trouble against their crosstown rivals who've found some momentum with Baker Mayfield at the helm.

The Chargers will be either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the AFC when the postseason begins in a couple of weeks.

But they’re setting themselves to potentially be that higher seed with Sunday’s performance against the cross-town Rams, as the Chargers are ahead 17-10.

The Bolts have rushed for 133 yards, with Austin Ekeler taking in a 10-yard touchdown and a 72-yard score for the club’s two TDs. Ekeler finished the first half with 102 yards on six carries. Joshua Kelley has 23 yards on four carries. Keenan Allen added an 8-yard run.

He also has three catches for 24 yards. Mike Williams — who made an outstanding toe-tapping catch along the left sideline in the second quarter — leads with five catches for 76 yards.

Quarterback Justin Herbert is 10-of-16 for 108 yards.

On the other side, running back Cam Akers has rushed for 97 yards in the first half while Malcolm Brown took in a 23-yard touchdown run. Baker Mayfield is 8-of-12 for 97 yards. Van Jefferson leads with three catches for 77 yards.

The Chargers will receive the second-half kickoff.