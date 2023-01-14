Chargers lead Jaguars 27-7 at halftime

The Chargers were slight favorites heading into Saturday’s road playoff game against the Jaguars and they spent the first 30 minutes making the case that the spread should have been much bigger.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions, Austin Ekeler scored two touchdowns and the Chargers are blowing the Jaguars out in Jacksonville. It’s 27-7 at halftime with a trip to the divisional round waiting for the winning side.

Lawrence was picked off by linebacker Drue Tranquill on a tipped ball on his first throw of the game and then was picked off twice by cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. before the first quarter was over. Samuel added a third pick in the second quarter and Lawrence is the first quarterback since Brett Favre in 2001 to throw four interceptions in one half of a playoff game.

The Jags were able to make it onto the scoreboard on an Evan Engram touchdown catch with seconds to go in the first half. Lawrence finished the half 10-of-24 for 77 yards while Justin Herbert is 15-of-24 for 139 yards and a touchdown in his postseason debut.

The Chargers saw left tackle Jemaree Salyer and wide receiver DeAndre Carter leave with injuries. Salyer returned, but Carter remains questionable to return from an ankle injury. Barring a major turnaround by the Jaguars, however, the Chargers aren’t going to need him.