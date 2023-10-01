Chargers lead Raiders 24-7 at halftime

The Chargers look like they’ve gotten their groove back against the Raiders.

Los Angeles has dominated Las Vegas through two quarters and have a 24-7 halftime lead.

Justin Herbert is 10-of-16 passing for 102 yards with a touchdown and he’s also rushed for two TDs. Herbert took in a 12-yard scramble to open the scoring on Los Angeles’ first drive. Then he capped the first-half scoring with a score on a QB sneak with 3:05 left in the first half.

Los Angeles has taken advantage of a pair of takeaways, scoring touchdowns on each extra possession.

With Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined with a concussion, rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell got the start. He’s lost two fumbles on strip-sacks while completing 7-of-11 passes for 77 yards. Josh Jacobs has just 25 yards on eight carries.

The Raiders have just six first downs. They’re 0-4 on third down and are averaging just 3.4 yards per play.

Davante Adams had to exit for a bit with a shoulder injury but was back on the field for the end of the first half.

Defensive tackle Jerry Tiller was also ejected for a late hit out of bounds on Herbert.

The Raiders will receive the second-half kickoff.