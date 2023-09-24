Chargers lead Vikings 14-10 at halftime

The Chargers lead the Vikings 14-10 at halftime behind two touchdown catches by tight end Donald Parham.

Los Angeles got Parham’s second TD late in the second quarter when Justin Herbert hit him with a seed over the middle on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, capping a 10-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:21.

The Vikings had scored 10 straight points, with Josh Oliver taking in a 4-yard touchdown reception and a 23-yard field goal by Greg Joseph.

Parham’s first TD was in the first quarter, as he on a 3-yard pass from Herbert.

Herbert is 26-of-30 passing for 187 yards with two TDs. With Austin Ekeler sidelined by an ankle injury, Joshua Kelley has taken just five carries for 9 yards.

Keenan Allen has nine catches for 84 yards.

On the other side, Kick Cousins is 13-of-20 passing for 146 yards with a TD. Justin Jefferson has caught all three of his targets for 80 yards.

T.J. Hockenson has four catches for 33 yards but a critical fumble in the first quarter left points off the board. It was Minnesota’s league-leading eighth giveaway.

The Vikings will receive the second-half kickoff.