Chargers list Keenan Allen as out of practice, Gerald Everett limited

The Chargers released their second estimated injury report of the week on Tuesday and it looks the same as the one they put out on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is listed as a non-participant due to a heel injury. Allen played almost all of the offensive snaps against the Broncos in Sunday’s loss and Wednesday will bring word of his injury designation for Thursday night’s game against the Raiders.

Defensive back Deane Leonard (ankle, heel) is the only other player that the Chargers said would be out of practice this week.

Tight end Gerald Everett (hip), guard Zion Johnson (ankle), defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle), linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring), defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (knee), tight end Donald Parham Jr. (shoulder), and defensive lineman Nick Williams (shoulder) would have been limited had the Chargers done more than hold a walkthrough on Tuesday.