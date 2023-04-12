 Skip navigation
Chargers promote two coaches, hire two others

  
Published April 12, 2023 01:16 PM
The Chargers introduced their coaching staff Wednesday, announcing two hirings and two promotions not previously announced.

The team has hired Will Harris as assistant secondary coach and Phil Serchia as an offensive assistant. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a front seven specialist and John Timu will serve as the assistant defensive line coach.

Harris joins the Chargers after most recently serving as the defensive coordinator/secondary coach at Georgia Southern University. The school’s defensive unit ranked in the top 20 in the nation in red zone defense and four Eagles defenders earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors.

Harris also has spent time at the University of Washington (2018-21), Snoop Dogg’s Snoop Youth Football League, Northwestern Oklahoma State (2013), Humboldt State (2014), Dixie College (2015) and San Jose State (2016-17).

Serchia joins the Cardinals staff after spending the past three seasons directing the offense at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College as offensive coordinator/offensive line coach. The Blue Dragons led the NJCAA with a scoring average of 44.0 points per game last season.

He previously spent four seasons as Texas A&M-Kingsville’s offensive line coach.