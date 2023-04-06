Chargers re-sign Will Clapp

The Chargers are bringing back one of their pieces along the offensive line.

Los Angeles has re-signed Will Clapp, per Field Yates of ESPN.

Clapp, 27, spent last season with the Chargers. He appeared in call 17 games with three starts. He played 28 percent of the club’s offensive snaps and 15 percent of special teams snaps. Clapp started the Week Three loss to the Jaguars, the Week Six win over the Broncos, and the Week 13 loss to the Raiders.

A seventh-round pick in the 2018 draft, Clapp spent his first four seasons with the Saints.

Overall, Clapp has played 51 games with 10 starts.