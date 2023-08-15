Chargers sign Aaron Shampklin

The Chargers have added a running back.

Los Angeles announced on Tuesday that the club has signed Aaron Shampklin.

After playing his college ball at Harvard, Shampklin signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. He then spent time on the Colts practice squad.

Shampklin also played for the USFL’s Houston Gamblers, appearing in three games.

The Chargers waived running back Larry Rountree III on Monday. Los Angeles also has Joshua Kelley, Isaiah Spiller, Elijah Dotson, and Tyler Hoosman behind starting running back Austin Ekeler.