Chargers sign Kemon Hall

The Chargers have brought back a defensive back.

Los Angeles announced on Wednesday that the club has re-signed Kemon Hall.

Hall has appeared in 18 games for the Chargers over the last two seasons. He played 67 percent of the special teams snaps in 2021. But He appeared in only two games in 2022, playing exclusively on special teams.

Hall entered the league with the Chargers as an udnrafted free agent in 2019. But he the bounced around a bit, spending time with the Vikings, Saints, and Cowboys before getting back with the Chargers in 2021.