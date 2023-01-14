 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chargers stretch lead to 24-0 on Gerald Everett touchdown

  
Published January 14, 2023 04:19 PM
nbc_pft_boltsjagsprev_230113
January 13, 2023 08:13 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King agree that there are several reasons why the Chargers are being questioned ahead of their matchup against the Jaguars, and it goes beyond Los Angeles' 38-10 loss to Jacksonville in Week 3.

The Jaguars’ first home playoff game since 2018 has been a crashing disappointment.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw three interceptions in the first quarter to help the Chargers open up a three-score lead and the deficit kept growing in the third quarter.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert hit tight end Gerald Everett for a nine-yard touchdown with just over seven minutes left to play in the first half to stretch Los Angeles’ lead to 24-0 in Jacksonville. It was Herbert’s first touchdown pass of the game as the Chargers’ first two trips to the end zone came on Austin Ekeler runs.

There’s still a lot of time left on the clock, but it’s going to take one of the biggest comebacks in NFL history for the Jaguars to pull this one out.