Chargers take 7-3 lead with Austin Ekeler 10-yard touchdown

  
Published January 1, 2023 12:05 PM
larvlanbc_csu_larvlac_221229
December 29, 2022 12:34 PM
The Chargers are still basking in the glow of clinching a playoff spot, and Florio and Simms think that could spell trouble against their crosstown rivals who've found some momentum with Baker Mayfield at the helm.

The Chargers have clinched a playoff berth and know they’ll be one of the three Wild Card teams in the AFC since the Chiefs have already clinched the division.

But they’re still playing everyone they can against the cross-town Rams. And early in the second quarter, the Chargers took a 7-3 lead with running back Austin Ekeler’s 10-yard touchdown run.

The Bolts punted to end their first possession. But they picked up chunks of yardage on every play of their second possession to go 75 yards in five plays for a touchdown.

Justin Herbert has started 4-of-5 passing for 52 yards.

The Rams got on the board first with Matt Gay’s 23-yard field goal. They got down to first-and-goal from the 10-yard line but their drive stalled from there. The score capped a 13-play, 81-yard drive that primarily kept going with runs from Cam Akers.