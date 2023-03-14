 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chargers tender Cameron Dicker, Foster Sarell

  
Published March 14, 2023 03:16 PM
nbc_csu_ekelerrequest_230313
March 13, 2023 01:37 PM
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms react to reports that Austin Ekeler wants the Chargers to seek a trade, the result of the organization's philosophical shift away from paying running backs.

The Chargers placed tenders on kicker Cameron Dicker and tackle Foster Sarell, the team announced Tuesday.

Dicker had one of the best rookie seasons by a kicker in NFL history.

He earned AFC special teams player of the month for December/January and twice won special teams player of the week honors, including in his only game kicking for the Eagles.

Dicker ended making 21 of 22 field goal attempts, with his 95.5 field percentage the best by a rookie kicker since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger among players with at least 15 field goal attempts.

Sarell saw his first NFL action in 2022, appearing in seven games with three starts at right tackle.

He spent most of the 2021 season on the team’s practice squad after time with the Giants and Ravens.