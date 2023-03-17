 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Chargers to re-sign Donald Parham

  
Published March 17, 2023 10:29 AM
nbc_pft_austinekelertrade_230315
March 15, 2023 09:26 AM
After the Chargers reportedly gave Austin Ekeler permission to seek out a trade, Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out which teams would be the most organic fit for the RB.

The Chargers elected on to tender Donald Parham as a restricted free agent. But Parham is now set to return to the club.

Los Angeles has reached an agreement to re-sign Parham, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Parham entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and after short stints with the Detroit, Washington, and the XFL’s Dallas Renegades eventually signed with the Chargers during the 2020 offseason.

In the last three seasons, he’s caught 40 passes for 479 yards with seven touchdowns.

In 2022, Parham finished with 10 catches for 130 yards with a TD in six games. He also had four receptions for 23 yards in the playoff loss to Jacksonville.