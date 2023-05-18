 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers’ training facility in El Segundo is expected to open next spring

  
Published May 18, 2023 03:11 PM

The Chargers broke ground on their new practice facility a year ago. The 150,000-square-foot building that sits on 14 acres in El Segundo is far enough along in construction that the team held a media tour Thursday morning.

The Chargers expect to move into the building next spring.

“Hopefully, the plan is that we have the draft here next year , and then move in later in the spring or the summer,” Fred Maas, the Chargers’ chief of staff and counsel, said, via Eric Smith of the team website. “But we’ll have training camp here in 2024.”

An expansive locker room, which includes a lounge, is adjacent to updated equipment, training and weight rooms. The players also have a relaxation pool with a grill and patio area in an outdoor courtyard, and an indoor/outdoor dining area complete with a coffee bar.

The team will have three natural grass fields for practice.

“We’ve got an incredible group of men here who represent this team and have made sacrifices obviously in the temporary facility we’ve been in now,” Maas said. “It was the goal of the Spanos family and the leadership here to create an environment that was second-to-none in the league.

“I think we got that kind of individuals, and this is the kind of place they deserve.”