Chargers want to interview Joe Brady for their offensive coordinator opening

  
Published January 24, 2023 12:17 PM
nbc_pft_mcdermott_230124
January 24, 2023 08:50 AM
While Sean McDermott isn’t going to discuss staff decisions right now, Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate at what point ownership could take action to get the Bills over the hump.

Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady has landed another interview request for an offensive coordinator position.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Chargers have requested permission to speak to Brady. The Chargers fired Joe Lombardi after their playoff loss to the Jaguars.

The Jets also requested an interview with Brady, but there’s been no word of a meeting at this point. Brady was hired as the Panthers offensive coordinator in 2020 after helping LSU to a national title in 2019 and he was fired in Carolina in December 2021.

The Chargers have spoken with Rams quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Zac Robinson and are expected to interview Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown, Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson, and Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel.