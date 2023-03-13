 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers won’t tender RFA Donald Parham

  
Published March 13, 2023 07:47 AM
nbc_pft_brandonstaleyintv_230228
February 28, 2023 01:34 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Chargers’ devastating loss to the Jaguars in the Wild Card Round, as well as big staffing changes this offseason, being aggressive on fourth down and more.

The Chargers are going to let one of thier own hit the open market.

According to multiple reports, Los Angeles won’t tender restricted free agent tight end Donald Parham.

Parham entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and after short stints with the Detroit, Washington, and the XFL’s Dallas Renegades eventually signed with the Chargers during the 2020 offseason.

In the last three seasons, he’s caught 40 passes for 479 yards with seven touchdowns.

In 2022, Parham finished with 10 catches for 130 yards with a TD in six games. He also had four receptions for 23 yards in the playoff loss to Jacksonville.