Chargers won’t tender RFA Donald Parham

The Chargers are going to let one of thier own hit the open market.

According to multiple reports, Los Angeles won’t tender restricted free agent tight end Donald Parham.

Parham entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and after short stints with the Detroit, Washington, and the XFL’s Dallas Renegades eventually signed with the Chargers during the 2020 offseason.

In the last three seasons, he’s caught 40 passes for 479 yards with seven touchdowns.

In 2022, Parham finished with 10 catches for 130 yards with a TD in six games. He also had four receptions for 23 yards in the playoff loss to Jacksonville.