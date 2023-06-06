 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chase Young: I’ve always played to prove myself

  
Published June 6, 2023 09:05 AM
1PbK58RyLt7j
June 6, 2023 09:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms get creative and rattle off a number of unconventional options for the Madden 24 cover.

Commanders defensive end Chase Young is heading into a pivotal season and he said on Tuesday that he feels a “night and day” difference from where he was last year.

Young returned for the final three games of the year after an extended recovery from a torn ACL and cited “my confidence, my strength” as reasons why he feels so different now. Young said he felt “explosive” on the field during Tuesday’s minicamp practice, but the state of his knee wasn’t the only topic of conversation.

The Commanders declined their option on Young’s contract for 2024 and Young was asked if he was using that as motivation for the coming season. Young said he can “use a lot of things as motivation” and that he’s always played with urgency.
“Since I came into the game, I was in the game to prove myself . So I’m not really thinking any different than going out there and play my game,” Young said.

The Commanders re-signed Daron Payne this offseason after declining his fifth-year option. If Young can prove that he and his knee are back to pre-injury form, it could be two in a row for Washington.