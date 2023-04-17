 Skip navigation
Chase Young shows up for start of Commanders’ offseason program

  
Published April 17, 2023 06:00 AM

In 2020, he was the defensive rookie of the year. In 2021, he tore an ACL. He has struggled since then to rediscover his first-year form.

As the offseason program for his fourth NFL season begins, defensive end Chase Young is present , according to Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com.

Young’s decision to report for the commencement of the voluntary sessions comes at a time when the Commanders are deciding whether to pick up his fifth-year option. Once regarded as a no-brainer, the Commanders are wrestling with whether to pay him $17.45 million for 2024, fully guaranteed.

The fact that the payment now becomes fully guaranteed the moment it is exercised could make teams more leery about making the commitment, opting instead to give the player the incentive to have a big year -- and welcoming the contractual conundrum that would come from the proverbial “good problem to have.”

The 2024 franchise tag at Young’s position currently is projected to be $24.46 million . So if the Commanders don’t pick up the option and Young has a big year, they can tag him for only $7 million more than what they’ll be committed to paying him in 2024, regardless of how he performs in 2023.

Regardless of whether Young prefers a $17 million bird in the hand or the pursuit of a $24 million bird in the bush, he’s choosing to be present in order to lay the foundation for a career rebirth. After starting 15 games as a rookie, he has appeared in only 12 total games since then.

Fifth-year option or not, this year is his chance to re-set the clock to 2020.