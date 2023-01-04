 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Chiefs activate Mecole Hardman off of IR

  
Published January 4, 2023 10:58 AM
nbc_csu_betmgmcomebackpoy_230104
January 4, 2023 02:13 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed sift through the odds for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year, led by Christian McCaffrey, Geno Smith, Saqoun Barkley, and Jared Goff.

The Chiefs will at least have one of their receivers back on the roster for the last weekend of the regular season.

Kansas City has activated receiver Mecole Hardman off of injured reserve to the 53-man roster.

Hardman has been dealing with an abdominal injury. He was initially slated to return off IR last week but suffered a setback. His 21-day practice window was set to expire if he was not placed on the active roster.

Per multiple reporters, head coach Andy Reid said in his Wednesday press conference that Hardman was a limited participant in practice.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (hip), receiver Skyy Moore (hand), and guard Joe Thuney (ankle) were also limited at practice. Sneed and Moore did not participate on Tuesday.

Also, kicker Harrison Butker did not practice with back spasms. Reid noted, via Adam Teicher of ESPN, that the Chiefs may sign a kicker “just from a security standpoint .” But that would not have to do with Butker’s recent struggles.