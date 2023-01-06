 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs elevate Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Matthew Wright for Saturday’s game

  
Published January 6, 2023 12:23 PM
nbc_csu_chiefsatraiders_230105
January 5, 2023 11:56 AM
The Chiefs have a chance to lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win against the Raiders if Bills-Bengals is declared a no contest. Chris Simms and Mike Florio have Kansas City getting the job done on the road in Las Vegas but in a tight affair.

The Chiefs needed some receiver depth with Skyy Moore ruled out, and Mecole Hardman returning on a snap count.

So the Chiefs have elevated receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the practice squad as a standard elevation.

It’s the second time the Chiefs have elevated Smith-Marsette. In Week 14 against the Broncos, Smith-Marsette played three offensive snaps and had no statistics.

The Chiefs also elevated kicker Matthew Wright from the practice squad as a standard elevation. Wright tried out with the team Thursday and signed with the practice squad Friday.

Veteran kicker Harrison Butker is questionable for Saturday’s game against the Raiders with back spasms.

Wright went 7-of-7 on extra points and 12-of-14 on field goals in four games with the Steelers this season.

The Chiefs waived linebacker Justin Hilliard from the practice squad to make room for Wright.