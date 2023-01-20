Chiefs elevate Marcus Kemp, Austin Reiter for Saturday’s game

The Chiefs have elevated a pair of players for their divisional-round matchup with the Jaguars on Saturday.

Kansas City has brought up receiver Marcus Kemp and center Austin Reiter for the game.

Kemp has appeared in three games during the regular season, mainly playing special teams. He recorded four total tackles in 62 special teams snaps. He also played 10 offensive snaps.

Reiter has not appeared in a game this season but has played 65 games with 38 starts. He played 42 games with 32 starts for Kansas City from 2018-2020.

With the transaction deadline passed, the Chiefs officially have not activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire or tight end Jody Fortson off of injured reserve for this weekend’s contest. Head coach Andy Reid all but announced that this would be the case during his Thursday press conference, saying they would probably not be activated.