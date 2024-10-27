Chiefs’ goal-line stand keeps Raiders from scoring after Patrick Mahomes INT

Patrick Mahomes has thrown an interception in every game this season.

His pick on Sunday came when Raiders defensive tackle John Jenkins hit Mahomes’ arm in the end zone. The pass was up for grabs, and Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig intercepted it.

Moehrig ran it back 12 yards to the Kansas City 3. The Raiders did not get any points.

Alexander Mattison gained 2 yards to the 1 and then was stopped for no gain. Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill dropped Mattison for a 2-yard loss on an outside run on third down, and then on fourth down, Gardner Minshew attempted what appeared to be a quarterback draw but was ruled a 5-yard sack.

Tershawn Wharton and George Karlaftis split the sack.

The Raiders have run 13 plays deep in Chiefs territory in the third quarter and have three points.

The Chiefs lead 17-13.