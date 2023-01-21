Chiefs lead 17-10 at halftime with Patrick Mahomes injured
Published January 21, 2023 12:54 PM
nbc_snf_kirkq1td_230121
The Jaguars act quick with a TD of their own, as Trevor Lawrence connects with Christian Kirk on the drive following the Chiefs’ opening TD to lock it even at 7-7.
A Patrick Mahomes injury would seem to be a disaster for the Chiefs, but so far they’ve withstood it.
Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter, but Kansas City still leads Jacksonville 17-10 at halftime.
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson noted at halftime that his team has experience with second-half comebacks.
“It’s right where we want to be, being down at half,” Pederson joked during the on-air interview on NBC.
A comeback will be a lot more feasible for the Jaguars if Chad Henne has to go the rest of the way for the Chiefs.