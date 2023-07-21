 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Logan Saldate Notre Dame
Needed third receiver joins Notre Dame class of 2024, de-committing from Oregon State on Friday
ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-MON
Faith Kipyegon crushes mile world record in Monaco, her third world record in two months
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 - Qualifying
Saturday Pocono Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info

Top Clips

nbc_pft_commandersale_230721v2.jpg
Florio: ‘Anyone’ would be better than Dan Snyder
nbc_pft_dalvincook_230721.jpg
Will teams shy away from Cook?
nbc_pft_jordanaddison_230721.jpg
Unpacking Addison’s reckless driving citation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Logan Saldate Notre Dame
Needed third receiver joins Notre Dame class of 2024, de-committing from Oregon State on Friday
ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-MON
Faith Kipyegon crushes mile world record in Monaco, her third world record in two months
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 - Qualifying
Saturday Pocono Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info

Top Clips

nbc_pft_commandersale_230721v2.jpg
Florio: ‘Anyone’ would be better than Dan Snyder
nbc_pft_dalvincook_230721.jpg
Will teams shy away from Cook?
nbc_pft_jordanaddison_230721.jpg
Unpacking Addison’s reckless driving citation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs looking to stadium future, with a preference to renovate Arrowhead

  
Published July 21, 2023 03:26 PM

The Chiefs have played at Arrowhead Stadium since 1972 and have a lease in place to remain there through 2031. The team’s future home beyond that is uncertain.

The Chiefs and Royals share the Truman Sports Complex, which is located 8.8 miles from downtown, and the NFL team’s future is tied to the MLB team’s potential move downtown. Jackson County voters go to the polls in April to decide whether to extend the 3/8th-of-a-cent sales tax that funds improvements to Kauffman Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium.

“The partnership with the Royals has been great,” team president Mark Donovan said Friday, via Charles Goldman of USA Today. “It’s really, really critical to both of us that we have a good partnership as we go through the decision-making process. We’ve been consistent every time that we’ve spoken that it is a process. It’s an important process and we’re still in the process, but we’re making progress.”

Donovan reiterated that the preference is to renovate Arrowhead Stadium.

“We’ve gone through the process, and we’ve made some progress there,” Donovan said. “There are still three viable options on the table that we’ve got to do the due diligence on — renovate and upgrade, build new on-site or build new somewhere else. All three of those options are still part of our dialogue.

“We’ve learned a lot in this process. The good news is, we think the building itself is actually, structurally, pretty sound, which gives us the opportunity [to renovate]. Having said that, it’s going to take a significant annual investment to keep that building structurally sound. The other thing we’ve learned, good and bad, is just like any project there are some days when you get that phone call that’s like, ‘Hey, we just found this. It might be an issue.’ We’re talking about a core sample of cement that was poured in 1970. Those issues could be significant and they could factor into the decision.”

Arrowhead Stadium will undergo $50 million worth of upgrades over the next three years to get it ready to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.