Chiefs make Felix Anudike-Uzomah the final pick of the first round

  
Published April 27, 2023 07:57 PM
nbc_pft_chiefsdraftneeds_230424
April 24, 2023 08:45 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack why the Chiefs need to look to the NFL draft to upgrade their edge rushers and pick up a WR, or even start considering a replacement for Travis Kelce.

Kansas City is hosting this year’s NFL Draft and the hometown team got to close out the first round on Thursday night.

The reigning Super Bowl champs added edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah to the roster for their repeat bid. The Chiefs were picking at No. 31 rather than No. 32 because the Dolphins were stripped of their first-round pick as a penalty for tampering.

Anudike-Uzomah will be making the short trip from Kansas State to Kansas City to kick off his NFL career. He was the Big 12 defensive player of the year after recording 46 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles in his final collegiate season.

The Chiefs released Frank Clark early in their offseason and the first-round pick will be in the mix to pick up some of the role that Clark left behind.