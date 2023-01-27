 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chiefs now favored over Bengals after more line movement in AFC Championship Game

  
Published January 26, 2023 11:04 PM
nbc_pft_cinoffensevskc_230126
January 26, 2023 08:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack what’s different about this Bengals offense from the 2021 AFC Championship, from an inconsistent offensive line to Joe Burrow being one of the best zone QBs.

It’s been a roller coaster of a week for those who follow the point spreads in the NFL.

The latest line movement has the Chiefs favored over the Bengals by a point, and at some sports books 1.5 points, as the news continues to look good on Patrick Mahomes’ injured ankle.

The Chiefs opened as favorites in the AFC Championship Game. The the line shifted and the Bengals became favorites . And now it’s back to the Chiefs again.

All the news out of Kansas City the last two days has indicated that Mahomes is moving around well on the practice field and isn’t likely to be significantly impacted by his high ankle sprain, and that’s why the Chiefs are now favored. But the line movement all week shows how volatile the betting market is on this game, and any rumors that Mahomes is hobbling could result in the Bengals being favored again before kickoff.