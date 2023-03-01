 Skip navigation
ATHLETICS-DIAMOND-OSLO
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago street course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chiefs promote David Girardi to quarterbacks coach

  
Published March 1, 2023 01:59 AM
nbc_pft_brettveachintv_230228
February 28, 2023 01:32 PM
Chiefs G.M. Brett Veach joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss the Chiefs’ parade after Super Bowl LVII, provides insight on how Patrick Mahomes’ mindset and work ethic have stayed sturdy and more.

The Chiefs stayed in the organization to find their new offensive coordinator and they did the same for their new quarterbacks coach as well.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced on Tuesday that the team is promoting David Girardi to the role. Matt Nagy was the quarterbacks coach last year, but he is moving to offensive coordinator with Eric Bieniemy off to Washington.

Girardi was the assistant quarterbacks coach and pass game analyst the last two seasons.

“David will work into [that role],” Reid said, via the team’s website. “I went through an interview process there…He’s the natural fit there, and that’s what he’ll be doing.”

Girardi was a quality control coach for his first three years in Kansas City.