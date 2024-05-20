 Skip navigation
Chiefs re-sign DT Matt Dickerson

  
May 20, 2024

The Chiefs released defensive tackle Matt Dickerson last Monday. They re-signed him today.

The team had an open roster spot after releasing running back La’Mical Perine on Friday.

Dickerson, who entered the NFL with the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2018, spent last season with the Chiefs. He played 12 games and totaled 15 tackles, while logging 190 snaps on defense and seven on special teams.

He also played in the divisional round victory over the Bills.

Dickerson also has spent time with the Falcons, Cardinals and Raiders.