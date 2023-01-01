 Skip navigation
Chiefs regain lead on first play of fourth quarter

  
Published January 1, 2023 10:33 AM
nbc_csu_denvkc_221229
December 29, 2022 12:21 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore whether the Chiefs could end up taking their foot off the gas pedal, despite being the better team, against the Broncos in Week 17.

The Chiefs trailed the Broncos heading into the fourth quarter. It took only one play for Patrick Mahomes to remedy that.

Mahomes hit Blake Bell for 17-yard score, giving the Broncos a 20-17 lead.

Russell Wilson threw an interception on the first play after Bell’s score, with L’Jarius Sneed returning the pick 25 yards. Sneed stayed down on the field briefly after the play.

The Chiefs cashed in with a Jerick McKinnon’s second touchdown reception of the day. He caught a 3-yarder from Mahomes. The Chiefs now lead 27-17.

The Broncos had taken a 17-13 lead on Albert Okwuegbunam’s 25-yard touchdown pass from Wilson with 6:35 left in the third quarter.

Mahomes is 26-of-37 for 310 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, completing passes to 11 different receivers.