Chiefs regain lead on first play of fourth quarter

The Chiefs trailed the Broncos heading into the fourth quarter. It took only one play for Patrick Mahomes to remedy that.

Mahomes hit Blake Bell for 17-yard score, giving the Broncos a 20-17 lead.

Russell Wilson threw an interception on the first play after Bell’s score, with L’Jarius Sneed returning the pick 25 yards. Sneed stayed down on the field briefly after the play.

The Chiefs cashed in with a Jerick McKinnon’s second touchdown reception of the day. He caught a 3-yarder from Mahomes. The Chiefs now lead 27-17.

The Broncos had taken a 17-13 lead on Albert Okwuegbunam’s 25-yard touchdown pass from Wilson with 6:35 left in the third quarter.

Mahomes is 26-of-37 for 310 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, completing passes to 11 different receivers.