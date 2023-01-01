 Skip navigation
Chiefs rule out Joe Thuney, Skyy Moore

  
Published January 1, 2023 10:49 AM
nbc_csu_denvkc_221229
December 29, 2022 12:21 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore whether the Chiefs could end up taking their foot off the gas pedal, despite being the better team, against the Broncos in Week 17.

The Chiefs are leading the Broncos 27-24 as they try to keep their hopes for the No. 1 seed alive.

They also have some injury concerns.

The Chiefs have ruled out left guard Joe Thuney with an ankle injury.

Receiver Skyy Moore also is out. He has a hand injury.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed injured his hip on his 25-yard interception return. He is questionable to return.

The Chiefs led by 10 before Russell Wilson ran for a 4-yard touchdown with 6:14 remaining.