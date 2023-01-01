Chiefs rule out Joe Thuney, Skyy Moore

The Chiefs are leading the Broncos 27-24 as they try to keep their hopes for the No. 1 seed alive.

They also have some injury concerns.

The Chiefs have ruled out left guard Joe Thuney with an ankle injury.

Receiver Skyy Moore also is out. He has a hand injury.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed injured his hip on his 25-yard interception return. He is questionable to return.

The Chiefs led by 10 before Russell Wilson ran for a 4-yard touchdown with 6:14 remaining.