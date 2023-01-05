 Skip navigation
Chiefs rule out Skyy Moore for Week 18 with hand laceration

  
Published January 5, 2023 10:29 AM
nbc_csu_betmgmwk18_230105
January 5, 2023 11:56 AM
Chris Simms takes a look at the parlay preview involving the two Saturday games during Week 18 in the NFL.

The Chiefs won’t have receiver Skyy Moore for Saturday’s game against the Raiders. The team ruled him out Thursday.

Moore has a laceration on his hand, which required stitches, and he will sit out this week after significant swelling.

He has 22 catches for 250 yards this season.

Receiver Mecole Hardman, who was activated from injured reserve Wednesday, practiced again Thursday on a limited basis. He is questionable.

“We’ll just see about him. He’s day-to-day as we go here,” Reid said, via Charles Goldman of USA Today.

The Chiefs, though, will be deliberate with Hardman’s return from an abdominal injury, likely on a snap count as he works his way all the way back.

“I’d never put Mecole in a bad position,” Reid said. “It’ll be very similar to what [Kadarius] Toney went through. If it’s three snaps, it’s three snaps. If it’s five snaps, it’s five snaps. I know he’s going to want to go. He loves to play. I’m going to be holding him back, I’m sure, if we get to that point.”

The Chiefs are expecting kicker Harrison Butker to play. He returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday with back spasms.

Reid said the Chiefs still could bring in another kicker as a backup plan with Butker officially questionable.

Offensive guard Joe Thuney (ankle) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (hip) also are questionable.