Chiefs sign four picks, including Wanya Morris

  
Published May 16, 2023 09:12 AM

The Chiefs announced the signing of five draft picks on Tuesday.

Word of seventh-round cornerback Nic Jones’ deal came ahead of the group announcement and the team also got third-round tackle Wanya Morris, fourth-round cornerback Chamarri Conner, fifth-round defensive end BJ Thompson, and sixth-round defensive tackle Keondre Coburn under contract.

Morris started at right tackle at Oklahoma last year, but will likely begin his NFL career playing behind veterans Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor in Kansas City.

Conner was a three-year starter at Virginia Tech and joins Jones as new additions to the cornerback group. Thompson and Coburn will look for playing time up front along with first-round pick Felix Azudike-Uzomah.

Azudike-Uzomah and second-round wideout Rashee Rice are the only unsigned picks in Kansas City.