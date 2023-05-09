Chiefs sign Sebastian Gutierrez, cut two players

The Chiefs made a handful of roster moves on Tuesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that they have signed tackle Sebastian Gutierrez. They also waived defensive back Montrae Braswell and tackle Blake Haynes.

Braswell and Haynes each signed with the team as undrafted free agents, so they had a short stay on the roster in Kansas City.

Gutierrez was waived by the Raiders last week. He played two special teams snaps in his lone regular season appearance for Las Vegas last season and he has also spent time with the Broncos and Patriots since going undrafted last year.