Chiefs sign Ty Scott

The Chiefs signed rookie receiver Ty Scott, the team announced Friday.

He takes the roster spot of receiver John Ross, who the team officially placed on the reserve/retired list.

Scott, a local product from Missouri State University, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent. They cut him May 16.

He spent the first three seasons of his college career at Central Michigan before transferring to Missouri State in 2021. He made 66 receptions for 1,110 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021.

Scott then caught 48 passes for 674 yards and five touchdowns this past season.

Primarily an outside receiver for Missouri State, Scott lined up on the outside on 75 percent of his offensive snaps in 2022.